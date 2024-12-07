Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-4, Winthrop 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are taking a road trip to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Coastal Carolina is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They slipped by Campbell 58-57 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rasheed Jones, who scored ten points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Noah Amenhauser, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Coastal Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Winthrop waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 86-78.

Coastal Carolina's victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-4. As for Winthrop, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina couldn't quite finish off Winthrop in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 90-87. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Winthrop.