Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Longwood 12-3, Winthrop 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Winthrop Coliseum. Longwood's defense has only allowed 62.7 points per game this season, so Winthrop's offense will have their work cut out for Winthrop.
Longwood has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 78-69 to the Flyers on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Longwood has lost by exactly nine points.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Johnathan Massie, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Walyn Napper was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six assists.
Meanwhile, Winthrop scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 113-62 at home. The victory was some much needed relief for Winthrop as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Lancers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-3. As for the Eagles, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Longwood couldn't quite finish off Winthrop when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 76-74. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Winthrop 76 vs. Longwood 74
- Jan 07, 2023 - Longwood 85 vs. Winthrop 71
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61