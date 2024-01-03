Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Longwood 12-3, Winthrop 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Winthrop Coliseum. Longwood's defense has only allowed 62.7 points per game this season, so Winthrop's offense will have their work cut out for Winthrop.

Longwood has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 78-69 to the Flyers on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Longwood has lost by exactly nine points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Johnathan Massie, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Walyn Napper was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Winthrop scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 113-62 at home. The victory was some much needed relief for Winthrop as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Lancers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-3. As for the Eagles, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood couldn't quite finish off Winthrop when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 76-74. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.