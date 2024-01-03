Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Longwood 12-3, Winthrop 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Winthrop Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with Winthrop going off at just a two-point favorite.
Winthrop scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 113-62 at home. The win was some much needed relief for Winthrop as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Longwood has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Longwood has lost by exactly nine points.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Johnathan Massie, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Walyn Napper, who scored 12 points along with six assists.
The Eagles pushed their record up to 9-6 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Lancers, their loss dropped their record down to 12-3.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Winthrop skirted past Longwood 76-74 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Winthrop have another victory up their sleeve, or will Longwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Winthrop is a slight 2-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Winthrop 76 vs. Longwood 74
- Jan 07, 2023 - Longwood 85 vs. Winthrop 71
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61