Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Queens 5-4, Winthrop 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Winthrop Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Winthrop Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 22 more assists than your opponent, a fact Queens proved on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 134-69 win over the Centurions. With that win, Queens brought their scoring average up to 79 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had just enough and edged the Chanticleers out 90-87 on Saturday. 90 seems to be a good number for Winthrop as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Royals pushed their record up to 5-4 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Queens and Winthrop are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.