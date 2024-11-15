Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: William & Mary 2-1, Winthrop 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. The Tribe are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

William & Mary's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Tuesday, when they got past Norfolk State's usually-dominant defense. William & Mary came out on top against Norfolk State by a score of 84-73.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Frazier, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Radford on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Winthrop faltered in their match on Monday. They took a 58-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Va. Tech. The loss was the Eagles' first of the season.

William & Mary now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Winthrop, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: William & Mary has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 49. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.