Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Winthrop

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-11; Winthrop 8-12

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Gardner-Webb and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 64-59 to the Longwood Lancers.

Meanwhile, Winthrop was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-66 to the High Point Panthers.

The losses put Gardner-Webb at 8-11 and Winthrop at 8-12. Gardner-Webb is 4-6 after losses this season, the Eagles 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Gardner-Webb.