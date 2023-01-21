Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Winthrop
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-11; Winthrop 8-12
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since Feb. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Gardner-Webb and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 64-59 to the Longwood Lancers.
Meanwhile, Winthrop was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-66 to the High Point Panthers.
The losses put Gardner-Webb at 8-11 and Winthrop at 8-12. Gardner-Webb is 4-6 after losses this season, the Eagles 5-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
Series History
Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Gardner-Webb.
