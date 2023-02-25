Who's Playing

High Point @ Winthrop

Current Records: High Point 14-15; Winthrop 14-16

What to Know

The High Point Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. High Point and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. High Point managed a 69-64 victory over Radford.

Meanwhile, Winthrop narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Campbell Fighting Camels 95-93.

High Point is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Panthers up to 14-15 and the Eagles to 14-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: High Point is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against High Point.