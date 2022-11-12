Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Winthrop

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-0; Winthrop 1-1

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Winthrop Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Eagles made easy work of the Piedmont Lions on Wednesday and carried off a 78-56 victory.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. took their matchup against the Brescia Bearcats on Monday by a conclusive 79-52 score.

Their wins bumped Winthrop to 1-1 and the Blue Raiders to 1-0. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.