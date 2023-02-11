Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Winthrop

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 11-13; Winthrop 11-15

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Winthrop and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winthrop came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 86-79.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 77-60.

Winthrop came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 70-62. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won nine out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.