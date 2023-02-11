Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Winthrop
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 11-13; Winthrop 11-15
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Winthrop and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Winthrop came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 86-79.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 77-60.
Winthrop came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 70-62. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won nine out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Dec 29, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 70 vs. Winthrop 62
- Feb 24, 2022 - Winthrop 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
- Jan 26, 2022 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 91
- Dec 13, 2020 - Winthrop 107 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Dec 12, 2020 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
- Mar 05, 2020 - Winthrop 106 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Feb 27, 2020 - Winthrop 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Winthrop 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Nov 24, 2015 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 78