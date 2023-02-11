Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Winthrop

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 11-13; Winthrop 11-15

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Winthrop and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winthrop came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 86-79.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 77-60.

Winthrop came up short against the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 70-62. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
  Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won nine out of their last ten games against South Carolina Upstate.

  • Dec 29, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 70 vs. Winthrop 62
  • Feb 24, 2022 - Winthrop 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 59
  • Jan 26, 2022 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 91
  • Dec 13, 2020 - Winthrop 107 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
  • Dec 12, 2020 - Winthrop 95 vs. South Carolina Upstate 77
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Winthrop 106 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Winthrop 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 82
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Winthrop 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
  • Nov 24, 2015 - Winthrop 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 78