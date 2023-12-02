Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Marquette 6-1, Wisconsin 5-2

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

What to Know

Marquette and Wisconsin are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Marquette Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Marquette was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Jaguars 93-56 at home.

Marquette's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler Kolek, who scored 16 points. Kam Jones was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into Monday's contest with three straight wins but they left with four. They put the hurt on the Leathernecks with a sharp 71-49 victory.

Steven Crowl was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Wahl, who scored 12 points.

The Golden Eagles have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.67 points. As for the Badgers, their victory bumped their record up to 5-2.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Marquette has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've drained 46.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Marquette couldn't quite finish off Wisconsin in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 80-77. Can Marquette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wisconsin and Marquette both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.