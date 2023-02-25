Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Cleveland State 19-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 19-10
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland State and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Vikings wrapped it up with a 76-65 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, sneaking past 96-94.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Cleveland State was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 68-64 to the Panthers. Can the Vikings avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Cleveland State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Cleveland State 64
- Feb 18, 2022 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Feb 06, 2022 - Cleveland State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Mar 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 80
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 27, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70 vs. Cleveland State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Jan 20, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland State 62 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Cleveland State 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65 vs. Cleveland State 62