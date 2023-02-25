Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Cleveland State 19-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 19-10

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland State and the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Vikings wrapped it up with a 76-65 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, sneaking past 96-94.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Cleveland State was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 68-64 to the Panthers. Can the Vikings avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Cleveland State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.