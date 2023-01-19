Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-6

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin-Milwaukee winning the first 77-69 at home and the Colonials taking the second 77-53.

Robert Morris received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-75 to the Detroit Titans.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 78-74 to the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday.

The losses put Robert Morris at 8-11 and Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 12-6. Robert Morris is 5-5 after losses this year, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.