Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-6
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin-Milwaukee winning the first 77-69 at home and the Colonials taking the second 77-53.
Robert Morris received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-75 to the Detroit Titans.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 78-74 to the Wright State Raiders this past Saturday.
The losses put Robert Morris at 8-11 and Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 12-6. Robert Morris is 5-5 after losses this year, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 4-1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Robert Morris 67 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64