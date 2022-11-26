Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: UC Davis 4-1; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UC Davis Aggies will be on the road. They will take on the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Klotsche Center. UC Davis will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Aggies can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 82-71 win over the Sacramento State Hornets on Tuesday.

As for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies by a score of 76-72.

UC Davis' victory brought them up to 4-1 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's loss pulled them down to 2-3. The Aggies are 2-1 after wins this year, and the Panthers are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.