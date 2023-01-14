Who's Playing

Wright State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Wright State 10-8; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wright State winning the first 80-75 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 60-57.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee secured an 80-75 W over NKU.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Wright State laid on the Green Bay Phoenix.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Panthers are now 12-5 while the Raiders sit at 10-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Wright State ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.