Who's Playing
Wright State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Wright State 10-8; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Horizon League battle as the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wright State winning the first 80-75 at home and Wisconsin-Milwaukee taking the second 60-57.
The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee secured an 80-75 W over NKU.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Wright State laid on the Green Bay Phoenix.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Panthers are now 12-5 while the Raiders sit at 10-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Wright State ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60 vs. Wright State 57
- Dec 30, 2021 - Wright State 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75
- Mar 02, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Wright State 92
- Feb 13, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82
- Feb 12, 2021 - Wright State 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81
- Jan 31, 2020 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Dec 30, 2019 - Wright State 82 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wright State 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 62
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wright State 56 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 54
- Mar 05, 2018 - Wright State 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 10, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. Wright State 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Wright State 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wright State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 14, 2017 - Wright State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wright State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82