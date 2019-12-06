Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 4-4; Indiana 8-0

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers have been homebodies their last eight games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. IU is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Wisconsin is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Hoosiers took down the Florida State Seminoles 80-64. G Devonte Green was the offensive standout of the game for the Hoosiers, as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (14) and lost 69-54 to the NC State Wolfpack. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of F Nate Reuvers, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

IU got away with a 75-73 win when the two teams last met in February. Will they repeat their success, or do the Badgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last seven games against Indiana.