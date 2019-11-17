Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. Marquette (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-1; Marquette 2-0

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 23-10; Marquette 24-9

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are 1-3 against the Marquette Golden Eagles since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. Wisconsin will be seeking to avenge the 74-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 8 of last year.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, Wisconsin took down the McNeese State Cowboys 83-63. Four players on the Badgers scored in the double digits: G Brad Davison (24), F Aleem Ford (16), G Brevin Pritzl (13), and F Nate Reuvers (10). Ford didn't help his team much against the Eastern Illinois Panthers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Marquette also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 65-55 over the Purdue Boilermakers. Marquette's G Koby McEwen was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Wisconsin to 2-1 and Marquette to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Marquette have won three out of their last four games against Wisconsin.