Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Michigan State 16-5; Wisconsin 12-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wisconsin Badgers are heading back home. Wisconsin and the #14 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon at Kohl Center. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Badgers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wisconsin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The losing side was boosted by guard D'Mitrik Trice, who had 16 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU entered their game on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 79-50 margin over the Northwestern Wildcats. It was another big night for MSU's forward Xavier Tillman, who had 12 points in addition to eight boards.

Wisconsin is now 12-9 while MSU sits at 16-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin enters the matchup with only 61.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. As for MSU, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Michigan State have won eight out of their last nine games against Wisconsin.