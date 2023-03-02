Who's Playing

Purdue @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Purdue 24-5; Wisconsin 16-12

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers won both of their matches against the #5 Purdue Boilermakers last season (74-69 and 70-67) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Badgers and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Wisconsin came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, falling 87-79. A silver lining for Wisconsin was the play of guard Max Klesmit, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, falling 79-71. Purdue's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 4. At 4-10 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Boilermakers aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-6-1.

The losses put the Badgers at 16-12 and Purdue at 24-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin comes into the matchup boasting the fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.7. Less enviably, Purdue is 349th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 4-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.