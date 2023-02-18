Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Rutgers 16-10; Wisconsin 15-10

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at Kohl Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 73-65 on the road and Wisconsin taking the second 66-61.

The Scarlet Knights came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday, falling 82-72. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for RU to swallow was that they had been favored by 14 points coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from center Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards along with five blocks, and forward Aundre Hyatt, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to guard Connor Essegian, who had 23 points.

The Scarlet Knights are now 16-10 while the Badgers sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: RU comes into the contest boasting the 18th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. But Wisconsin enters the contest with only 4.7 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last ten games against Rutgers.