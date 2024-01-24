Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Chattanooga 12-7, Wofford 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford does have the home-court advantage, but Chattanooga is expected to win by a single point.

Last Sunday, the Mocs beat the Buccaneers 81-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, Wofford unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 82-59 defeat at the hands of the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.

The Mocs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Chattanooga beat Wofford 74-62 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does Wofford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 1-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.