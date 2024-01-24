Who's Playing
Chattanooga Mocs @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Chattanooga 12-7, Wofford 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford does have the home-court advantage, but Chattanooga is expected to win by a single point.
Last Sunday, the Mocs beat the Buccaneers 81-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.
Meanwhile, Wofford unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 82-59 defeat at the hands of the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.
The Mocs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Chattanooga beat Wofford 74-62 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does Wofford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chattanooga is a slight 1-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 150.5 points.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wofford 72 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Chattanooga 84 vs. Wofford 77