Who's Playing

Ky. Christian Knights @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-0, Wofford 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will host the Ky. Christian Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Ky. Christian finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Wofford also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

Ky. Christian took a serious blow against Wofford in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, falling 112-58. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Ky. Christian was down 59-30.

Series History

Wofford has won both of the games they've played against Ky. Christian in the last 8 years.

  • Dec 06, 2018 - Wofford 112 vs. Ky. Christian 58
  • Dec 03, 2015 - Wofford 87 vs. Ky. Christian 66