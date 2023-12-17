Who's Playing
Ky. Christian Knights @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-0, Wofford 5-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers will host the Ky. Christian Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Ky. Christian finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Wofford also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.
Ky. Christian took a serious blow against Wofford in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, falling 112-58. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Ky. Christian was down 59-30.
Series History
Wofford has won both of the games they've played against Ky. Christian in the last 8 years.
- Dec 06, 2018 - Wofford 112 vs. Ky. Christian 58
- Dec 03, 2015 - Wofford 87 vs. Ky. Christian 66