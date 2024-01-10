Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Mercer 8-7, Wofford 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
On Saturday, the Terriers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-66 loss to they. They have struggled against Western Carolina recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Mercer proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Keydets with a sharp 86-64 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.
The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-7 record this season.
Wofford skirted past Mercer 70-67 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Wofford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Wofford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
