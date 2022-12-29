Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Wofford
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-9; Wofford 8-5
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers lost both of their matches to the Wofford Terriers last season on scores of 57-68 and 60-62, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Buccaneers and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers will be strutting in after a win while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 72-68 to the LSU Tigers last Wednesday. DeAnthony Tipler wasn't much of a difference maker for E. Tennessee State; Tipler played for 28 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Wofford was expected to lose against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Wofford snuck past A&M with a 67-62 victory. It took six tries, but Wofford can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Guard Jackson Paveletzke was the offensive standout of the matchup for Wofford, picking up 22 points along with six rebounds.
E. Tennessee State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 3-8 ATS, to cover the spread.
E. Tennessee State's defeat took them down to 4-9 while Wofford's victory pulled them up to 8-5. We'll see if the Buccaneers can steal the Terriers' luck or if Wofford records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wofford have won nine out of their last 16 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wofford 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. E. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 49
- Feb 01, 2021 - Wofford 67 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 60 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 01, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 49 vs. Wofford 48
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wofford 81 vs. E. Tennessee State 72
- Feb 07, 2019 - Wofford 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Dec 01, 2018 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Feb 23, 2018 - Wofford 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 06, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Jan 22, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. Wofford 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. E. Tennessee State 73