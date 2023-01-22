Who's Playing

Furman @ Wofford

Current Records: Furman 14-6; Wofford 11-8

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers lost both of their matches to the Furman Paladins last season on scores of 50-75 and 69-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Terriers and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Furman will be strutting in after a win while Wofford will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wofford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Meanwhile, Furman beat the Chattanooga Mocs 77-69 on Wednesday.

Wofford's defeat took them down to 11-8 while Furman's victory pulled them up to 14-6. A win for the Terriers would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if Wofford manages to pull off that tough task or if the Paladins keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won nine out of their last 15 games against Furman.