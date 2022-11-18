Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Wofford
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-3; Wofford 1-2
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Friday to face off against the Wofford Terriers. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Anthony Selden put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.
Meanwhile, Wofford came up short against the Drake Bulldogs on Monday, falling 80-72.
The losses put Gardner-Webb at 0-3 and the Terriers at 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gardner-Webb is 48th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. Wofford's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 90.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won both of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last eight years.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Wofford 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Dec 07, 2019 - Wofford 81 vs. Gardner-Webb 77