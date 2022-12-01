Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Wofford

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-6; Wofford 4-3

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for the Terriers as they fell 78-75 to the LSU Tigers on Sunday. Wofford got double-digit scores from four players: Jackson Paveletzke (19), B.J. Mack (18), Corey Tripp (14), and Carson McCorkle (11).

Meanwhile, Presbyterian didn't have too much trouble with the VMI Keydets at home on Tuesday as they won 72-57.

Wofford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Presbyterian's victory lifted them to 2-6 while Wofford's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. If Presbyterian want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Terriers' Jackson Paveletzke, who had 19 points and five assists, and B.J. Mack, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 12-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wofford have won both of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last eight years.