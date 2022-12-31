Who's Playing

UNCG @ Wofford

Current Records: UNCG 7-7; Wofford 8-6

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNCG winning the first 58-54 at home and the Terriers taking the second 85-66.

Wofford entered their contest against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 73-71 to E. Tennessee State.

Meanwhile, UNCG ended the year with a bang, routing the Western Carolina Catamounts 72-47 on Thursday.

Wofford is now 8-6 while the Spartans sit at 7-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 51st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against Wofford.