Who's Playing
UNCG @ Wofford
Current Records: UNCG 7-7; Wofford 8-6
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNCG winning the first 58-54 at home and the Terriers taking the second 85-66.
Wofford entered their contest against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 73-71 to E. Tennessee State.
Meanwhile, UNCG ended the year with a bang, routing the Western Carolina Catamounts 72-47 on Thursday.
Wofford is now 8-6 while the Spartans sit at 7-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 51st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against Wofford.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Wofford 85 vs. UNCG 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wofford 48 vs. UNCG 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - UNCG 84 vs. Wofford 75
- Feb 19, 2020 - UNCG 83 vs. Wofford 79
- Jan 04, 2020 - Wofford 98 vs. UNCG 92
- Mar 11, 2019 - Wofford 70 vs. UNCG 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. UNCG 50
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wofford 72 vs. UNCG 43
- Mar 04, 2018 - UNCG 56 vs. Wofford 55
- Feb 20, 2018 - UNCG 76 vs. Wofford 66
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNCG 71 vs. Wofford 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - UNCG 77 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 15, 2017 - UNCG 74 vs. Wofford 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Wofford 93 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 15, 2016 - UNCG 65 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. UNCG 76