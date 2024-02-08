Who's Playing

Current Records: Detroit 0-23, Wright State 13-11

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

What to Know

Wright State is 8-2 against the Titans since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State will be strutting in after a victory while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Norse didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Raiders came out on top against the Norse by a score of 85-78. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, as Wright State's was.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 24th match. They took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials on Saturday. Detroit has not had much luck with the Colonials recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-10) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Raiders' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 53.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their shots this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State beat the Titans 82-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Wright State repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.