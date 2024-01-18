Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Green Bay 11-8, Wright State 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Green Bay is 2-8 against Wright State since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Green Bay pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Raiders.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Green Bay proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 79-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Wright State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Penguins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wright State has scored all season.

The Phoenix pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Green Bay beat Wright State 88-77 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wright State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.