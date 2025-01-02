Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Wright State Raiders
Current Records: Green Bay 2-13, Wright State 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.
Last Sunday, Wright State came up short against Clev. State and fell 78-64.
Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight defeat. They took an 83-67 bruising from PFW.
Even though they lost, Green Bay was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Wright State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.
Going forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.
Wright State came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 88-81. Can Wright State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Wright State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 154.5 points.
Series History
Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Green Bay 88 vs. Wright State 81
- Dec 29, 2023 - Green Bay 88 vs. Wright State 77
- Feb 28, 2023 - Wright State 77 vs. Green Bay 57
- Jan 28, 2023 - Wright State 77 vs. Green Bay 46
- Jan 12, 2023 - Wright State 99 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 09, 2022 - Wright State 79 vs. Green Bay 62
- Jan 01, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. Green Bay 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - Wright State 90 vs. Green Bay 77
- Dec 26, 2020 - Wright State 67 vs. Green Bay 53
- Feb 02, 2020 - Green Bay 92 vs. Wright State 89