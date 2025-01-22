Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Milwaukee 13-7, Wright State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

Milwaukee will head out to face Wright State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Sunday. Milwaukee fell just short of Robert Morris by a score of 81-79. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

N. Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wright State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over the Norse.

Milwaukee's loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-7. As for Wright State, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee came up short against Wright State in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 95-81. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.