Muskingum Fighting Muskies @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Muskingum 0-0, Wright State 5-6

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

The Wright State Raiders will host the Muskingum Fighting Muskies to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Ervin J. Nutter Center.

Looking back to last season, Muskingum finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Wright State also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-14.