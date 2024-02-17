Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-16, Wright State 14-12

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Wright State is 6-1 against the Colonials since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Wright State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-60 to the Golden Grizzlies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wright State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Colonials couldn't handle the Penguins on Wednesday and fell 87-77.

The Raiders' defeat dropped their record down to 14-12. As for the Colonials, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85 points per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wright State took their victory against the Colonials when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 101-76. With Wright State ahead 58-37 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Robert Morris.