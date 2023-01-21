Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Wright State

Current Records: Cleveland State 11-9; Wright State 11-9

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings are 4-12 against the Wright State Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Vikings will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Ervin J. Nutter Center at 7 p.m. ET. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland State winning the first 71-67 and Wright State taking the second 82-67.

Cleveland State was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 57-56 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 88-80.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.