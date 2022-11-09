Who's Playing

Davidson @ Wright State

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will face off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State went 22-14 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 87-70 to the Arizona Wildcats in the first round. Davidson was 27-7 last season and is coming off of an 87-64 win against the Guilford Quakers on Monday.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Raiders will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.