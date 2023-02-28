Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Wright State
Regular Season Records: Green Bay 3-28; Wright State 17-14
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Wright State Raiders since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Green Bay and Wright State are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Ervin J. Nutter Center in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Raiders should still be riding high after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.
Green Bay received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-61 to the PFW Mastodons.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Wright State and the Detroit Titans this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wright State wrapped it up with an 82-71 victory on the road.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is 361st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50%.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Green Bay.
