Who's Playing

Oakland @ Wright State

Current Records: Oakland 5-11; Wright State 9-7

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are 4-12 against the Wright State Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Oakland and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Golden Grizzlies proved too difficult a challenge. Oakland escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. It took seven tries, but they can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Titans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Wright State proved too difficult a challenge. Wright State secured a 90-85 W over the Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread four games in a row.

The wins brought Oakland up to 5-11 and the Raiders to 9-7. Oakland is 2-2 after wins this year, Wright State 5-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Oakland.