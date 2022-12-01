Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Wright State

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-5; Wright State 5-2

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials are 0-4 against the Wright State Raiders since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Colonials and Wright State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Robert Morris will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Sunday, Robert Morris lost to the South Alabama Jaguars by a decisive 84-70 margin.

As for Wright State, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Weber State Wildcats last Wednesday. The Raiders took their matchup against Weber State by a conclusive 87-65 score.

The Colonials are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Robert Morris against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Robert Morris is now 2-5 while Wright State sits at a mirror-image 5-2. Wright State is 3-1 after wins this year, and Robert Morris is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Raiders are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last eight years.