Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Wright State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-6; Wright State 11-10

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will be on the road. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Panthers have some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee strolled past the Youngstown State Penguins with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 88-75.

Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings on Saturday, falling 85-77.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 14-6 while the Raiders' loss pulled them down to 11-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But Wright State ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raiders, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.