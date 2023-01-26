Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Wright State
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-6; Wright State 11-10
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will be on the road. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Panthers have some work to do to even out the 4-13 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee strolled past the Youngstown State Penguins with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 88-75.
Meanwhile, Wright State came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings on Saturday, falling 85-77.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 14-6 while the Raiders' loss pulled them down to 11-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But Wright State ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.20% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Raiders, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wright State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
