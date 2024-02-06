Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: New Mexico 18-4, Wyoming 12-10

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored New Mexico last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-78 to the Broncos.

The losing side was boosted by Donovan Dent, who scored 31 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was JT Toppin, who scored eight points along with 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Wyoming faltered in their contest on Saturday. They took a 62-48 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wyoming has scored all season.

Wyoming's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cam Manyawu, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for Wyoming was Akuel Kot's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

The Lobos' loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-4. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-10.

Looking ahead, New Mexico shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

New Mexico strolled past the Cowboys in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 77-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Mexico since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 10-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.