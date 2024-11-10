Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Tennessee State 1-1, Wyoming 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arena-Auditorium. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Colo. State but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 87-79 to the Rams.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brandon Weston, who earned 13 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Wyoming took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). Everything went their way against Con. St. Paul as Wyoming made off with a 108-85 victory. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Tennessee State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

