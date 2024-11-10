Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Tennessee State 1-1, Wyoming 1-0

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wyoming is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They blew past Con. St. Paul 108-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Wyoming was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Colo. State on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 87-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Weston, who posted 13 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.