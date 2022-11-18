Who's Playing

Howard @ Wyoming

Current Records: Howard 2-3; Wyoming 2-1

What to Know

The Howard Bison will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 3:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Howard was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 95-69 defeat to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 76-72 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. This was hardly the result the Cowboys or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 21.5 points over Southeastern Louisiana heading into this game. Guard Max Agbonkpolo wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Agbonkpolo played for 25 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.