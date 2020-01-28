Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Utah State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Utah State 16-6; Wyoming 5-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 11 p.m. ET tonight at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming is limping into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak.

The contest between Wyoming and the San Diego State Aztecs last Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Cowboys falling 72-55. Guard Jake Hendricks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State had enough points to win and then some against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, taking their game 77-61. It was another big night for guard Sam Merrill, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five dimes.

Wyoming is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. 4-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Utah State isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-5.

Utah State's victory lifted them to 16-6 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 5-16. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.91

Odds

The Aggies are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 127

Series History

Wyoming and Utah State both have four wins in their last eight games.