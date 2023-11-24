Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Bryant 3-3, Xavier 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Xavier is heading back home. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, a fact Xavier proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 66-49 victory over the Gaels.

Xavier's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Desmond Claude, who scored 11 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, Bryant and Howard couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Bison by a score of 67-61 on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

The Musketeers now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Bulldogs, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.