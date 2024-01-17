Halftime Report

A win for Xavier would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Butler 46-32.

If Xavier keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, Butler will have to make due with an 11-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Butler 11-6, Xavier 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Xavier and Butler are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Xavier will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Xavier's and Providence's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Xavier turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. Everything went the Musketeers' way against the Friars as the Musketeers made off with a 85-65 victory. With that victory, Xavier brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Xavier's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Trey Green led the charge by scoring 23 points along with six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Desmond Claude was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Butler last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-72 to the Pirates. Butler has struggled against Seton Hall recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Butler saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Posh Alexander, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Thomas, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Musketeers' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier beat Butler 78-66 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will Butler turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Xavier and Butler both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.