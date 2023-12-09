Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Cincinnati 7-0, Xavier 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 9th at Cintas Center. Xavier might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Xavier last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-80 to the Fightin' Blue Hens.

The losing side was boosted by Quincy Olivari, who scored 34 points.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 99-62. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Cincinnati, Cincinnati is are in good company: they have won four games by 24 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Viktor Lakhin, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Fredrick, who scored 19 points.

The Musketeers bumped their record down to 4-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Bearcats, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Xavier came out on top in a nail-biter against Cincinnati when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 80-77. Will Xavier repeat their success, or does Cincinnati have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.