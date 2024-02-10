Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Creighton 16-7, Xavier 13-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Xavier and the Bluejays are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Even though Xavier has not done well against the Wildcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Musketeers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats and snuck past 56-53. Having forecasted a close win for Xavier, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dailyn Swain, who scored eight points along with five rebounds and two steals. Swain didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Blue Demons on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Creighton fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Friars on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Friars 91-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Steven Ashworth, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 5 assists.

The Musketeers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season. As for the Bluejays, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 16-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier came up short against the Bluejays when the teams last played back in January, falling 85-78. Will Xavier have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Xavier and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.