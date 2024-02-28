Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: DePaul 3-24, Xavier 13-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Xavier Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Cintas Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Xavier and 15 for the Blue Demons.

Xavier and the Golden Eagles couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Musketeers' painful 88-64 loss to the Golden Eagles on Sunday might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Xavier in their matchups with the Golden Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dailyn Swain, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Swain didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Friars on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Hoyas.

Like DePaul, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaden Henley led the charge by scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Elijah Fisher was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Musketeers now have a losing record at 13-14. As for the Blue Demons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 17 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-24 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Xavier's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Xavier's way against the Blue Demons in their previous matchup on February 3rd as the Musketeers made off with a 93-68 victory. Does Xavier have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Blue Demons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.