Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Houston 7-0, Xavier 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Xavier will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Xavier might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored Xavier last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Grizzlies by a score of 78-76.

The losing side was boosted by Desmond Claude, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Abou Ousmane, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Grizzlies 79-44 at home. Houston might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four contests by 31 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than L.J. Cryer, who scored 24 points. Jamal Shead was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 7 assists and 4 steals.

The Musketeers bumped their record down to 4-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

